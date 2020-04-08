Kroger Hands out Second Round of Bonuses to Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Stores across the country are currently trying to manage expectations amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. One of those stores, grocery chain Kroger, has responded to this pandemic by offering up some added incentives to their workers. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Kroger is handing out a second round of bonuses to their employees who have been working throughout this crisis. The news comes days after the grocery store chain revealed that they would be giving out bonuses to its full-time and part-time employees.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Kroger will hand out a second one-time “hero bonus” of $2 extra per hour to hourly frontlines workers at their locations. These bonuses will be implemented throughout the first half of April. The publication reported that this extra pay will apply to grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees from March 29 to April 18. This bonus will be distributed throughout the pay period.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said. In addition to McMullen’s statement, Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, also released a statement about the news. The union, which represents many Kroger employees, reportedly worked with the grocer chain in order to grant bonuses to their employees during such an unprecedented time in the country.

“Following talks between UFCW, America’s largest food and retail union, and Kroger, UFCW is proud to join the company in announcing a $2 per hour wage increase,” Perrone shared. “Working together, UFCW and Kroger have listened to workers and customers across the country to identify the most urgent needs and determine the best way to support these hardworking men and women on the front lines who are serving our communities every day throughout this national crisis.”

As previously mentioned, this news comes days after Kroger revealed that they would be handing out one-time bonuses to their employees. Supermarket News reported that Kroger would be issuing a bonus of $300 to full-time employees and $150 to part-time workers on April 3.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” McMullen said in a statement at the time. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.