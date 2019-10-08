Krispy Kreme Reveals New ‘Monster Batch’ Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is helping customers get in on the fun of trick-or-treating weeks before Halloween with the debut of several new spooky creations. Hitting donut cases across the country on Monday, Oct. 7, Monster Batch Doughnuts consist of three new “deliciously mischievous” treats perfect for the spookiest month of the year.

“Slimon and his cycloptic friends are looking to slime and sweeten Halloween parties throughout October,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a press release. “We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for these mischievous monsters … and then eat them. Because they are scary good.”

The first monster up on the most-wanted list is Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut, the original filled ring leader of the Monster Batch known for covering everything in his path with green slime. He is described as an Original Glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop, and covered in “slime.”

Last seen wrapping dozens boxes and coffee cups all around the shops, Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple ​icing.

The final of the three, Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster, is guilty if hypnotizing fans into wanting more doughnuts. He is filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl. Krispy Kreme is warning customers that Hypno-Henry may cause people to be unable to resist “his crave-worthiness.”

Although currently on the loose, fans certainly seem eager to help “authorities” get things under control.

“Mumford will be my new, best friend! I just know it!” one person commented on the new treats.

“Looks yummy bet they taste even better,” added a second.

“Looks like they will be great I need a few dozen,” added another.

“I’ll take 20 boxes of each and 5 boxes of everything else,” a fourth joined in.

While “authorities” believe that the doughnuts will be making appearances at Halloween parties and gatherings, offices, schools, and homes ahead of Halloween, customers will be able to snag for free when they wear a costume on Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, to participating U.S. stores.

Unfortunately for fans, Krispy Kreme also revealed when responding to a fan on Twitter that the beloved Pumpkin Halloween Doughnut will not be making a return this year. Customers can, however, grab the equally delicious Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.