Here’s When Krispy Kreme’s Lemon Doughnut Debuts

April is about to get a little sweeter with the release of Krispy Kreme’s lemon glazed doughnut.

Doughnut makers have been hard at work in preparation of the debut of the limited-edition glazed-doughnut, which beat-out a slew of other doughnut flavors in a tense voting battle and made its way to Krispy Kreme on April 23. Those hoping to sink their teeth into the new flavor better hurry, though, because it is only available for a limited time, the lemon-glazed donut retiring on April 29.

Fans of the sour-but-sweet doughnut are already anticipating its arrival.

“Lemon glazed though??? It’s either going to be really good or horrible. [Laugh out loud] I’m definitely interested in trying to see how they make their doughnuts taste like a tart lemon,” one person wrote.

One person is even planning a road trip just to try the new flavor.

On Jan. 25, Krispy Kreme announced the winner of the online vote for the doughnut company’s next limited-edition glazed donut flavor, with lemon beating out blueberry, maple and caramel to rise as the victor.

Voting for the newest flavor began on Jan. 18 and ran through Jan. 22, with fans of the donut chain asked to pick between lemon, blueberry, maple, and caramel. At completion, the competition had raked in almost two million votes, according to Travel and Leisure, with lemon taking 36 percent of those votes. Caramel was the runner up with 26 percent of the votes, while blueberry scraped up 20 percent and maple earned 18 percent.

News of the victor has drawn praise from lemon-lovers, who are eager to get their hands on the new flavor.

While lemon may have been the clear winner, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward offered a glimpse of hope for fans of the other flavors.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the vote,” she said. “While the polls are closed, our minds are not.”

The company has a long history of debuting new flavors.

In March, Krispy Kreme stores in the Dominican Republic introduced the controversial Nutella-filled doughnut, a classic glazed doughnut filled with the popular hazelnut cocoa spread, Nutella. While the glazed treat is only available in the Dominican Republic, it gained a lot of attention and mixed reviews online.

In 2014, Krispy Kreme and Sony Pictures Consumer Products joined forces to announce two new marshmallow Kreme-filled Ghostbusters Donuts to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Ghostbusters movie.