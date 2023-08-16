Dunkin' Launches Fall Menu Items, Including Pumpkin Spice Latte

Dunkin' Donuts launched its fall menu on Wednesday in the U.S., meaning you can now get a pumpkin spice latte there if you're ready. The fast food coffee shop has a whole slew of autumn-themed drinks, baked goods and even savory breakfast staples. With some parts of the U.S. in a heat wave, it may be too soon to enjoy these cool weather treats.

Dunkin' locations around the U.S. are now serving the pumpkin spice signature latte, the nutty pumpkin coffee, the pumkin cake-flavored donut, pumpkin munchkins and the pumpkin-flavored muffin. They will also have the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich and maple sugar snacking bacon for those looking for a more filling breakfast on the go. Even the Dunkin' products are grocery stores will be revamped for the season with Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams available at some stores this week.

Happy pumpkin spice day at Dunkin to all who celebrated pic.twitter.com/W0VwqafdH9 — samantha (@samantha_t94) August 16, 2023

Over the last few years, the autumn menus at coffee shops like Dunkin' have launched earlier and earlier, pushing back into August. Each time, the move inspires some debate among fans. While many are pleased with the menu and would happily drink pumpkin spice lattes year-round, others see it as a sign of bald-faced commercialism. Many said that they would be waiting for the weather to be right this year, and that may not be for weeks.

Dunkin' is not even the first chain to prepare pumpkin spice this year. Krispy Kreme dropped its fall menu last week, and 7-Eleven did so a day earlier. Of course, for many fans, the true iconic pumpkin spice late comes from Starbucks, but so far that chain hasn't announced when the fall menu will be available. That hasn't stopped die-hard fans from speculating.

it's nutty pumpkin season at dunkin again and i am slowly rising to my full power pic.twitter.com/4yskZ2KKhV — • bekah • (@heyoitsbekah) August 16, 2023

As for Dunkin', not only is the company busy with pumpkin season but also with the release of its new Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees. These are canned versions of the company's drinks infused with alcohol, announced this week with plans to release in early September. They will not be available at Dunkin' locations themselves since they do not have liquor licenses but will be available at grocery stores and liquor stores in 12 states.

All in all, it's shaping up to be a good fall for fans of unique drinks, and they're sure to liven up big events from football games to concerts. Check your local Dunkin' for the availability of the fall menu.