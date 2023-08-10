Dunkin' Launching Spiked Coffee Drinks

Dunkin's coffee is going hard with Dunkin' Spiked. In a report by VinePair, the doughnut and coffee chain has registered to launch an alcoholic collection of iced teas and coffees. The company currently has an active website, revealing flavors inspired by fans' favorite beverages. Four flavors of iced coffee will be available: Original, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla. The Original will be the brand's traditional coffee flavor, whereas the Caramel version will have that hint of sweetness characteristic of many fans' favorite drink. Mocha is described as "chocolatey and approachably decadent," whereas Vanilla, on the other hand, is "creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet." Each of these flavors will have a 6 percent ABV and be included in the combined Dunkin' Spiked Coffee Mix Pack. However, the Original is the only iced coffee flavor that can be purchased as both a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans and a 19.2-ounce single-serve can.

A variety of Spiked Iced Teas are also available at Dunkin': Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple. The Slightly Sweet one boasts a "bright, citrus finish," while Half & Half is described as "refreshingly sweet and perfectly balanced." According to the descriptions of the other fruity flavors, Strawberry Dragonfruit is "slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor," and Mango Pineapple is "slightly sweet with fresh, tropical fruit flavor." Each spiked iced tea has a 5 percent ABV and is included in the Dunkin' Spiked Ice Tea Mix Pack. Slightly Sweet flavor will be available in the 12 oz. 4-pack, and the 19.2 oz can single serve, inspired by Dunkin's classic iced tea.

It's been a summer of debuting alcoholic versions of beloved drinks, from boozy Arizona Iced Teas to spiked SunnyD. Now, @dunkindonuts is bringing a different kind of buzz with Dunkin' Spiked. #DunkinDonutshttps://t.co/GrNPiD9lO8 — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) August 9, 2023

As of yet, no release date has been announced for the beverages, but VinePair noted that in May, the beverage labels were approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). There are eight expressions listed on the Dunkin' Spiked website, but only five have received label approval — Original Iced Coffee, Vanilla Iced Coffee, Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher. According to Vinepair, a release date is likely to be announced once each expression receives approval.

The Dunkin' Spiked flavors are made using malt and are produced by Harpoon Brewery in Boston, which has been the coffee and donut chain's long-term seasonal brew production partner for years. Previously, Dunkin' partnered with Harpoon to create beers based on its most popular coffee and donut flavors, such as Blueberry Matcha IPA, Maple Crème Blonde Ale, and Midnight American Porter. In contrast, this will be the chain's first attempt at making boozy drinks that duplicate the exact flavors of its beverages.