Krispy Kreme Giving Doctors and Nurses Free Doughnuts Every Monday Through May

Krispy Kreme is showing its appreciation for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the beloved donut chain announced that every Monday beginning on March 30, or National Doctor’s Day, and through Nurses Week on May 11, it will be giving away a dozen free Original Glazed donuts to doctors and nurses.

“To our U.S. healthcare community, friends and neighbors,” the company wrote in a press release. “Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important. Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural. But even now … there can be joy. It can bring and keep us ‘together’ in this challenging, disruptive time. At Krispy Kreme, we love bringing smiles to others, especially those who need them the most.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those hoping to score the crave-worthy donuts simply need to show their badge at the drive-thru and clarify how many donuts they need, whether they be to share with colleagues or family back home.

Krispy Kreme is also hoping to ease the weight of social distancing, announcing that it will be adding a free dozen Original Glazed donuts to every pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery order. Customers simply need to purchase a dozen or more full-price Original Glazed Donuts to receive the “Be Sweet Dozen,” which will include a special a Smiley Face donut.

Taking extra precautions, each donut will be securely sealed and bagged individually and instructions will be provided for contactless drop-off to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

The “Be Sweet Dozen” deal begins this Saturday.

Just like hundreds of companies across the country, Krispy Kreme has implemented a number of new procedures to ensure the health and safety of both workers and customers.

“We have always taken great care regarding our processes and procedures related to food safety, health and hygiene, and sanitation within our shops. Due to the virus, we’re taking additional actions, including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, installation of new sanitizer stands, and deployment of sanitation kits for our delivery trucks. We also are enhancing heath-safety education for all team members,” the chain announced earlier this month. “We have established a process for identifying and responding to any team member who shows Coronavirus symptoms or who is diagnosed with the virus. In addition to online ordering for pick-up, delivery is now available nationally within 10 miles of our shops.”

Krispy Kreme later announced that suspending its dine-in seating option.