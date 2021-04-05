Krispy Kreme Adds Oreo Glazed Doughnuts to Menu for Limited Time

✖

The days of having to choose between a cookie and a donut to satiate your sweet tooth are over thanks to a new team up between Krispy Kreme and Oreo. On Monday, the beloved donut chain announced its iconic Glaze Waterfall was getting a bit of a revamp after it teamed up with Nabisco’s Oreo cookie brand to bring two new treats to the menu: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut.

Marking Krispy Kreme's first collaboration with another brand in its nearly 84-year history, the new donuts take "everything fans love about OREO Cookies and 'glazeifed'" them, according Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing officer. Both donuts feature an Oreo glaze coating, with the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut featuring one of the chain’s beloved Original Glazed Doughnut that is covered in rich Oreo Cookie Glaze and filled with cookies and creme. The treat is finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces. The Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut takes things to another level, as it boasts an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut that is topped with cookies and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing, and finished with an Oreo cookie wafer. Both will be available for a limited time beginning Monday and lasting until April 18.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)

When customers pull up to the drive thru menu to order the new donuts, they will also be able to get their hands on a new drink. The chain has also debuted the Oreo Mocha Chiller, "a frozen espresso-based beverage blended with Oreo Cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream and Oreo Cookie crumbs." According to Krispy Kreme, the new drink helps fans have the "ultimate Oreo experience."

The new donuts are just the latest big news coming from the chain. In March, Krispy Kreme announced a new year-long promotion: those who show up and show their COVID-19 vaccination card can score a free Original Glazed Doughnut. The deal is set to run through 2021 and allows customers to score a free donut daily.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release, with the chain adding on Twitter that they would "like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine."

The deal goes until the end of 2021, and it does not require additional purchase. The chain also announced plans to support health care workers and volunteers administering the vaccines by delivering free donuts to vaccination centers across the country.