Kissing Couple Plunge to Their Deaths After Falling off Bridge

A kissing couple plunged to their deaths in Cusco, Peru in the early morning hours of Saturday when they got intimate by the railing on Bethlehem Bridge. Video shows the couple falling backwards over the railing and onto the road below. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but were not able to save either of them.

Maybeth Espinoz, 34, and Hector Vidal, 36, kissed while they leaned on the railing at around 1 a.m. Saturday. At one point, Espinoz got on top of the railing and began falling backwards. She lost her balance, and wrapped her legs around Vidal. He tried to pull her back, but he lost his grip and fell over the railing, 50 feet below onto the street.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Mirror, local reports said the couple survived the fall. Unfortunately, Espinoz died on the way to the hospital. Vidal made it to the Hospital de Contingencia, but died in the intensive care unit after suffering a fractured skull.

News outlet Panamerica reported the couple were mountaineers who moved to Cusco, a city popular with tourists, to work as tour guides. Their bodies were taken to Ancash, Peru.

Vidal’s brother, Edwin Vergara, told authorities the couple did drink at a nearby nightclub before the incident.

The Association of Mountain Guides of Peru paid tribute to Vidal on Facebook, revealing that he had children, reports LadBible. The group called Vidal a “good human being” with a “beautiful family which God blessed with beautiful children.”

“We, your family of mountain guides will miss the great support to the institution. And even more those who will follow our steps, since you were an excellent instructor,” the statement read, adding that Vidal will be “very much missed.”

