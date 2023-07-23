King Charles Gets Upstaged at Royal Event by Gust of Wind

King Charles III has long been a supporter of nature conservation efforts, but nature isn't quite as supportive of him. On Thursday, the king had a public event in Brecon, Wales where his big moment was upstaged by a well-timed gust of wind. The king and Queen Camilla laughed off the awkward moment with grace.

The king and queen of Englang had several public appearances scheduled in Brecon on Thursday, but this viral moment took place at Theatr Brycheiniog, where they were meant to unveil a new plaque. The king officially opened the theater in 1997 and the plaque commemorates his visit to the community 26 years later. The king was meant to pull a red cloth off the new installation with a dramatic flourish, but before he could do so, a strong wind picked up and unveiled the plaque for him.

"We've come to that always slightly daunting moment when there is a plaque to be unveiled, but first we have to do the unveiling," said The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford. The assembled crowd laughed as the wind blew the covering off the plaque first. The king raised his arms up and snapped his fingers. Afterwards, members of the staff pulled the cloth back over it to go through the ceremony anyway.

"Should we unveil it?" King Charles asked, according to a report by PEOPLE. Ultimately, the moment played well in the upbeat video the royal family shared on social media, where the king could be seen laughing and smiling with members of the public at the event.

During the visit, the king and queen also paid visits to the Brecon Cathedral, the Brecon Barracks and a local domestic abuse relief charity called Calan DVS. The cathedral is currently celebrating its 100th year so the celebrations are practically ongoing. The couple then split up, with the king visiting the local military personnel at the barracks and the queen visiting Calan DVS.

King Charles took the throne in September of 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. After mourning his mother with an elaborate funeral ceremony, the royal family waited until May of 2023 to hold an official coronation for the king. With that out of the way, the new king's reign can now establish more of a status quo, and it looks like royal visits like this one will be a major part of it.

The king and queen will soon step out of the public eye again for their annual holiday at Balmoral Castle – the royal family's home in the Scottish highlands. It's unclear if they will make any public appearances while there, but they will certainly be seeing plenty of their country along the way.