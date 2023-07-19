Prince William Wants to Charge King Charles Rent for Staying at His Vacation Home

King Charles III has become infamous for tightening the royal purse strings since taking the throne, but he is reportedly frustrated that his heir is doing the same. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Prince William intends to start renting out a property in Wales called Llywynywermod. The king is still welcome to stay there – if he pays to rent it like anyone else.

Llwynywermod is a vacation home in Wales just outside of Brecon Beaccons National Park, originally purchased by King Charles in 2007 for about $1.6 million. The king purchased it through the Duchy of Cornwall back when he held that title, but since he took the throne, Prince William is now the Duke of Cornwall. Rather than keeping Llwynywermod as a personal vacation home like the king did, the Prince of Wales intends to rent it out. That means the king must pay to visit there – and he must move out all of his personal belongings as well.

Sources close to the royal family told The Mail that the king was "miffed" about this change. As the Duke of Cornwall, the king reportedly put a lot of time and care into overseeing the renovations on Llwynywermod. He was known to spend at least a week or two there each year – typically in the summer – and now others will have the chance to do the same. The cottage will be available to rent starting in October, to the king's "disappointment."

Llwynywermod is a three-bedroom house with an attached barn situated within about 192 acres of undeveloped countryside. The king worked with architect Craig Hamilton to restore it and renovate it with traditional building techniques and some level of historical charm, while his aunt Annabel Elliot took care of the interior design. It has many quaint touches including a wood-burning furnace for heat and hot water and a rain collection barrel.

Insiders said that the king is not pleased that he will have to pay for his annual visits to Llwynywermod – nor that others will occupy the house while he is gone. However, he is not ready to abandon the refuge either. An insider said that the king has agreed to pay for two topiary experts to visit the cottage regularly and maintain its elaborate shrubs and gardens. So far, the royal family has not commented publicly on these reports of a rift between the king and his son.