King Charles Already Being Called out for Disrespecting Royal Staff

The newly-crowned King Charles III had the first viral moment of his reign this weekend, and it was not flattering. In a video circulating on social media, the king can be seen waving for a servant to come and clear away some items from his desk. Many commenters seem to think the clip is immature and petulant.

The video was taken on Saturday when King Charles was signing his accession proclamation. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week at the age of 96. There are a lot of ceremonies in store for the new monarch as he lays his mother to rest and accepts the throne for himself, and in the meantime he must project confidence through questions of the value of his office in the modern age. This video was powerful ammunition for his critics, who accused him of being out of touch and unkind.

Of course, there are many people in the U.K. who still seem to hold the royal family in high esteem and admire King Charles. Some jumped to his defense as this video made the rounds, saying that it was taken out of context or explaining his behavior in other ways. Here's a look at the surprisingly lively discussion around this short video clip.