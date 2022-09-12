Prince Harry Calls Windsor Castle 'A Lonely Place' Without Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has been a focal point in the wake of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's death. Amid the normal tabloid fodder about the rift between The Royal Family and Harry, some mourners on Saturday got a chance to see Harry's real feelings about the loss of the queen.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," Prince Harry told the crowds that gathered outside of Windsor Castle alongside the many floral tributes to the queen. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

The moment was captured on video and shared by The Sun, coming as Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton were greeting mourners outside the gates. The surprise reunion between brothers grabbed headlines on Saturday amid the somber pomp and circumstance around the queen's passing. Before this, on the day Queen Elizabeth passed, there was a lot of speculation about Harry's arrival in Balmoral, what he was told about Markle coming with him, and he was reportedly forced to get his own flight to Scotland from London.

While Harry was unable to get to Balmoral before Queen Elizabeth's passing, he was not the only one. William's RAF flight also didn't make it on time, leaving King Charles III one of the few to be with the queen when she died.

King Charles III did deliver an olive branch in his first speech as monarch, including a loving message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the scandal over the past few years. " want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Harry and Markle stepped back from their formal royal positions to make a move to California. This was coupled with allegations and claims made by both that The Royal Family was mistreating the couple. Despite this, the couple has returned to the U.K. during the period of mourning, with Harry taking part in official events and Markle putting a hold on her podcast and media appearances.