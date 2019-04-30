Kim Kardashian Shamed for Interrupting ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode to Plug ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian did her best to draw fans to Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, but even she could not stand up to the power of the Night King on Game of Thrones.

Pretty much the whole Internet seemed focused on on Game of Thrones on Sunday night, as the White Walkers and the Army of the Dead arrive at Winterfell. Meanwhile, a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians started at the same time on E! Kim Kardashian posted a tweet encouraging fans to check it out, but they had no time for her reality TV drama.

“Keeping up With The Kardashians airs in 45 mins East Coast!” she wrote. “Let’s live tweet!!!!”

A Game of Thrones fan account retweeted the post, adding some commentary on the timing.

“Kim there’s people that are dying in Winterfell,” they wrote.

The post went viral picking up tens of thousands of retweets and hundreds of thousands of likes. Below, people laughed over the staggering differences between the two TV shows that somehow found themselves sharing a timeslot.

“Imagine thinking anyone is watching anything but Winterfell, let alone KUWTK,” one fan tweeted.

“Nobody watched, lol,” added another. “My FB and Twitter feed have never been collectively about one thing like this before.”

While Kardashian promised to live-tweet her own show, some fans speculated that she would secretly be watching Game of Thrones with the rest of them.

“The Kardashians are ALL probably sitting there watching [Game of Thrones] anyway lol,” read one tweet.

“Nah if they’re on TV I’m sure they’re watching themselves,” joked another.

When fans did watch Game of Thrones that night, many were disappointed in the episode for a number of reasons, but they still stopped by to pick on Kardashian in her post.

“I’d rather suffer through the entirety of Episode 3 over and over again than watch a single second of Keeping up with the Kardashians,” declared one person.

So far, the cable ratings for Sunday night are not in yet, so we do not know how Keeping Up with the Kardashians performed with viewers this week. However, it seems safe to say that Game of Thrones did alright judging by the social media engagement alone. The show took over everything on Sunday, even in a weekend already saturated with pop culture buzz. After turning out in droves to help Avengers: Endgame set box office records, fans still made it to HBO for the epic Battle of Winterfell.

Both Game of Thrones and Keeping Up with the Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, on HBO and E! respectively.