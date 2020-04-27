Kim Jong-un's Reported Death Has Social Media Talking About 'The Interview'

Kim Jong-un's reported death has people talking about 2014's The Interview, a comedy about the assassination of the North Korean leader. The film stars stars James Franco and Seth Rogen as journalist enlisted by the CIA to assassinate Jong-un, who is played by Ant-Man and The Wasp actor Randall Park.

The Sony-produced film was incredibly controversial, as the North Korean government issued threats toward the U.S., if the film was allowed to be released. Ultimately, the studio released the film as a digital rental, and then eventually made it available on Netflix. Rogen addressed the controversy in an episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, telling celebrity chef David Chang, "That, I think, was the problem with it, as opposed to our other movies. They have to jump through so many hoops to get made that by the time they're getting made, they're really good because they've had a lot of holes poked in them and things like that."

He continued: "The Interview was the one where I was like, 'Man, wish maybe people scrutinized that a little more.' Could have had a couple more meetings about that one. That wouldn't have hurt." Ever since the reports of Jong-un's possible death started circulating, Twitter users have been recalling the infamous film. Scroll down to see what people are saying.