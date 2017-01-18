Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters’ ‘Cray’ Diets: ‘I Wouldn’t Last A Day on Kim’s’

We’d be lying if we said that we didn’t wonder what kind of food the Kardashians eat every day, and luckily for us, Us Weekly has the scoop below!

(Photo: Photo via Cosmopolitan Magazine)

Khloé Kardashian dished on the diets her famous sisters follow in a recent blog post on her website. According to the “Strong Looks Better Naked” author, her siblings’ diets “are cray.”

“You won’t believe what my sisters actually eat,” Kardashian, 32, shared in a post titled “My Sisters’ Diets Are Cray.” “We all have such different eating habits that sometimes when we’re trying to choose a restaurant I wonder if we’re even related. LOL!”

According to Kardashian, who follows her own clean eating regimen, Kim Kardashian’s diet would be the hardest for her to follow.

“I wouldn’t last a day on Kim’s new diet,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star admitted of the “Selfish” author’s Atkins meal plan. “It involves cutting out all sugar and carbs but it allows meat and dairy. I like sweets too much and also don’t eat red meat or dairy so I’m saying hell no to this one!”

