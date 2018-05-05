Kentucky Derby’s Muddy Mess Amazes Social Media

The 144th Kentucky Derby was not the most cleanly-run race in horse racing history, since the rain poured down on Churchill Downs before it started. When water hits dirt, it turns into dirty mud, creating a bizarre scene that surprised many on social media.

The race took more than two minutes to complete thanks to the terrible conditions. Justify won the race in 2 minutes and 4.20 seconds. Although that will not put it in the Top 10 slowest races in Derby history, it was slower than last year’s 2:03.59 race.

The confirmed attendance was 157,813 people, who would rather see sunshine to display their beautiful hats and outfits. Thanks to the weather though, everyone’s attention turned to figuring out which horse has a history of running on mud.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the dirty track. Many fans noticed that the mud was no problem for Justify.

“I wasn’t a believer. I threw him out. He proved me and all who doubted him wrong. Mud no problem for Justify. Bob Baffert again. A betting favorite wins the #KentuckyDerby again,” one person wrote.

“Justify!! What a run, and what a ride by Mike Smith. Not a drop of mud on him. #KentuckyDerby,” one writer wrote.

“Me thinks he likes the slop! Not a speck of mud on that face,” another added.

“Congrats Justify! You know he was in the lead the whole time because he doesn’t have a speck of mud on him,” another fan wrote.

“I don’t know from horse racing & I don’t really care, but, man, a horse flying around a track – even in the mud – is an awesome sight,” one Twitter user wrote.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images