Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shared the Truth About Santa Claus With Her 7-Year-Old Son

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett spilled the beans to her son about the one and only Santa Claus.

With Christmas just a few days away, Kendra admitted to E! News that her 7-year-old son Hank Jr. already knows the truth about Santa.

“I did spill the beans to little Hank about Santa. It was a rule: If he asked me twice, I’m not going to lie to him,” she told E! News. “This day in age, they’re on the Internet. People are finding things out earlier.”

She added, “I want Little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends and now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about.”

Since learning the truth about Santa, Hank Jr. has been very excited to help his parents continue on the holiday tradition with his sister, Alijah.

Kendra partnered with Pay Away the Layaway this holiday season to help pay off layaway contracts for families in need at Kmart. She wants to teach her kids the importance of giving back, especially during the holidays.

“This day in age, it’s important to teach them what I just did today…You have no idea how powerful it feels to give. It’s important to teach that and show them and awaken their hearts early on in life,” she explained to us. “You can’t just tell them, you have to show them. It’s about awakening your heart and your feelings and your caring side.”

