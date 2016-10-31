Watch: Kendall Jenner Reveals Scary Health Concerns

A preview clip for a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals that Kendall Jenner may be facing health concerns.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t move,” the 20-year-old model admits to the camera. It is unclear what is causing the problem.

“I think you’ve just got anxiety,” her mom, Kris Jenner, tells her.

The Vogue cover model is worried there could be a more serious cause of her symptoms.

“Everyone says I’m fine, but I don’t feel fine,” she responded.

The episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m on E!