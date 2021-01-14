Ken Langone, Billionaire Home Depot Founder, Slams Donald Trump Following Capitol Riot: 'I Feel Betrayed'

✖

Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is slamming Donald Trump, following the Capitol riot, saying he feels "betrayed" by the outgoing U.S. President. During an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, Langone lambasted Trump for his behavior and rhetoric leading up to the insurrection in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. "I think the biggest mistake anybody is going to make is try and rationalize what happened last week, what the president did and what that crowd did," he said.

Langone added, "There should be no mitigation at all. It was horrible. It was wrong. I’m shocked." Notably, Longone has long supported Republican politicians, including Trump. Now, Longone says that he is fully behind President-elect Joe Biden, and plans to support the new Democratic administration. "I’m going to do everything I can from Day One to make sure I do my part to make Joe Biden the most successful president in the history of this country." He then stated that "there’s a selfish reason for" his new stance, as he believes that "we’ve got very serious major issues in American to deal with," such as public education and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel betrayed," says Ken Langone. "Last Wednesday was a disgrace and should never have happened in this country. If it doesn't break every American's heart, something is wrong." pic.twitter.com/ftgTvk4MeE — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 13, 2021

Following the siege on the Capitol, which was carried out by a pro-Trump mob, there has been talk of the President being impeached for a second time. As of this writing, the House of Representatives is holding a vote on the matter. Langone says he doesn't really care about that, stating, "All I care about is one thing: Jan. 20, Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president."

Langone was then explicitly asked about GOP members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory, even in the aftermath of Trump supporters' deadly rampage. "I don’t know what the hell they had in their mind, frankly," he replied. "What was it a grandstand play? There’s going to be plenty of time, and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of energy spent, to do what they have to do whether it’s to Trump, whether it’s to those senators or whatever it is." Langone finally added, "At the end of the day, thank God, we’re a democracy and the voters will have the last word."