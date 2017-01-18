Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slimmed-Down Post-Baby Body on ‘Ellen’

Kelly Clarkson is jumping for joy to be on the road! Clarkson stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show Monday during the first leg of her tour for her new children’s book, River Rose and The Magical Lullaby.

The 34-year-old singer, who is five months postpartum after giving birth to her son Remy, showed off her slimmed down post-baby body in yoga pants outside the Ellen studio.

Remy marks the singer’s and husband Brandon Blackstock’s second child together, but fourth child overall.

“We have four because I married into two,” Clarkson told Degeneres. “So we have [a] 15-year-old, 9-year-old, 2-year-old and [a] 5-month-old,” the singer added of their blended family, which includes her two little ones with Blackstock, River and Remington. “I already have days where I, like, cry, so we don’t need any more kids. It’s a lot.”

Clarkson is no stranger to the “terrible twos,” either. She said her 2-year-old daughter, River, is especially difficult to handle at the moment. “She’s a terrorist,” Clarkson joked of the toddler. “She can be the most lovable human and then just mean.”

Moms across the world hear you loud and clear, Kelly!

