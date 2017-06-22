Kelly Clarkson Helps Her Biggest Fan Pull off an Unforgettable Proposal

Kelly Clarkson was a part of a couple’s special moment! The 35-year-old singer helped one of her biggest fans, Alex Malerba, propose to his longtime boyfriend, Justin Blake, during a meet-and-greet following her Las Vegas concert on Tuesday.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” songstress knew the proposal was coming and stood next to the couple right before Malerba got down on one knee.

Malerba shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, which he captioned, “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only [Kelly Clarkson] was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES.”

Clarkson was thrilled to have been apart of the proposal and had the biggest smile on her face when Blake realized what was happening. “Oh my god, I’m so happy!” she said after the couple started tearing up. “I love it! I’m like a part of it! That was so beautiful!”

Malerba was able to clue in Clarkson about the proposal beforehand and she was totally on board. He told TooFab that after he received an impromptu shout-out from the singer during the concert, he made his way backstage to talk with her.

Malerba told Kelly, “‘My boyfriend is out here and I was planning on proposing to him and I want you to help.’” And she was like, ‘You should have told me! I would have done it during the show‘ and I was like, ‘Well he’s out there. Can I go get him and we can do that now?’ And she was like, ‘Yes we are gonna do it. We aren’t waiting another minute!’”

“And I just went running down to the end of the hallway, probably 50 feet away from me to get him and I was like, ‘Kelly wants to meet you.’”

The moment is one the couple will never forget! They said Clarkson is “absolutely” invited to their wedding and hopes she will officiate their big day.

Swipe through the Instagram post above to see the sweet proposal. Congratulations to the happy couple!

