Keith Olbermann Raises Eyebrows With Fiery Rant Against Donald Trump
Keith Olbermann's new online talk show has caught social media's eye thanks to his furious tirade against President Donald Trump on Thursday. Olbermann left a job at ESPN to focus on his YouTube show this week, and in the second episode, he called the president a "terrorist." More shockingly, however, Olbermann called for a wide range of Trump's "enablers" to be "prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society."
Olbermann pulled no punches on the Trump administration in his new monologue, calling for everyone even remotely connected to the president to be criminally charged for complicity in his actions. To Olbermann, that included not only White House officials, but judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Mike Lee and Attorney General William Barr, to name a few. He even called out 17-year-old alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month, killing two. Olbermann's monologue did not sit well with Trump's supporters online.
"He, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs... and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus," Olbermann said.
This was the crescendo of a 15-minute long video, in which Olbermann made references to the most recent actions of Lee, Barrett, Barr and others earlier on. Still, some said that the implications of this tirade went too far, even for critics of the president.
Olbermann began his career as a sports broadcaster before turning to politics on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011. He returned to sports after that, but dipped his toe back into politics when Trump won the presidency in 2018. Olbermann was hired by ESPN in early 2018, but this week he announced that he was resigning to focus on political commentary. For Olbermann, that has taken the form of an independent YouTube show.
Some warned Olbermann that his comments on Thursday made him sound "as extreme" as Trump and his supporters. Others cheered the anchor, and called on other public figures to come out just as strongly. Even his supporters were clearly awed by the extremes in his rhetoric.
Supporters of the president took this monologue personally, apparently fearful that if Olbermann got his way, they would be liable for all of the president's actions as well. Here is a look at how the conversation played out.
Bravo
Bravo👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽...exactly— Lisa🗳Vote4urLife🗳nicole 💛 (@Lisanuevomi) October 9, 2020
prevnext
This is the energy America needs. Our president, regardless of party, needs to be the nations moral authority. 45 is morally bankrupt and heinous.— Dustin (@DJBhiphop) October 9, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett
prevnext
Tbh the part when he says Amy Coney Barrett should be prosecuted delegitimizes his entire argument. She should never be anywhere near the Supreme Court, but she hasn’t committed any crimes, as far as I know.— PM (@therealpeterm) October 9, 2020
'Crazy'
prevnext
lol look at his face, he's c r a z y— J MONEY, Your Knowledge Filler (@JMoneyFiller) October 9, 2020
Taken with a Grain of Salt
prevnext
Yeah, but Keith Olbermann is a nobody. I mean, he's going from ESPN to strictly broadcasting through YouTube. He'll be coming to you live from his basement with a backdrop probably drawn by a kindergarten class.— 𝔐𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔞 ✨😻🔮📓🍔🥤 (@NYWriterM) October 9, 2020
'Following Orders'
prevnext
“We were just following orders” pic.twitter.com/PPKBpMbih9— #TagTeamOfDreams Biden+Harris (@NotMikeDitka89) October 8, 2020
Forgotten
prevnext
Wow. I thought @KeithOlbermann was still at @ESPN. How long has he been doing these daily commentaries? Seriously. Had no idea. https://t.co/XuuURWY9gR— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 9, 2020
Conditions
prev
I consent to removal from this society to one where I can:
-Buy food without a mask.— I Condemn Skunk Supremacy (@SkunkWhistle) October 10, 2020
-Not watch children taught to hate this country.
-Not be told I’m evil if I don’t think a certain way.
-Speak my mind under my real name without fear of endangering my job.