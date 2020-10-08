Donald Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi Over 25th Amendment Threat, Sends Social Media Into Frenzy
Donald Trump has slammed Nancy Pelosi over her 25th Amendment threat, and the whole situation is sending social media into frenzy. On Thursday, Pelosi brought up the 25th Amendment during a press conference, and then stated that she'd be talking more about it on Friday. After the press conference, Pelosi spoke with Bloomberg TV and expressed doubt over Trump's current state of mind.
"The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now," Pelosi said. "I don’t know how to answer for that behavior." She then added, "There are those who say when you are on steroids or have Covid-19, there may be some impairment of judgment." Trump has since responded, tweeting, "Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!" Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about all of this.
Pelosi says at her weekly press conference: "By the way, tomorrow — come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."
25th Amendment lays out succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his duties https://t.co/Sk39EHPIL5 pic.twitter.com/qtnNc3NAD0— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020
They don't call her crazy at all. Only you do.— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) October 8, 2020
Trump is the master of projection. Nobody calls Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” other than Donald Trump. It’s because he is very insecure about himself and thinks that the best defense is a good offense. That’s who he is and who he has been his entire life.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 8, 2020
This reminds me of the time you stared directly into a solar eclipse, declared that you were the "chosen one" and then tried to buy Greenland.— Weaver95 🔋💻 (@weaverXP) October 8, 2020
You do nothing except tweet, watch Fox News and make America worse— Adam Malamut (@mutsack) October 8, 2020
She knows there’s no way in hell the 25th would be invoked. That was directed at a party of one. She’s poking the bear when he is already angry. Say what you want, Pelosi knows the game and she knows when to play hardball. Let the rage tweets begin!— Max Power (@Mr_Hawley47) October 8, 2020
Hallelujah! Thank you Nancy Pelosi! We got your back. Every little bit helps to get rid of this calamity!— Joann Leamon (@Joannnoe1) October 8, 2020
No. The plan is written in the constitution. Pence become president, and gets to pick a new vice president.— patg (@patg00) October 8, 2020
25th Amendment only works if the Vice President is in on it.
Which he isn’t, so....— BHRCSD 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@BHRCSD) October 8, 2020
Trump just retweeted a defense of using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office pic.twitter.com/KXZYwWtpzU— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020
Pelosi drops a bomb on the Trump health coverup w/ "we're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." Pence & the cabinet have been complicit for not removing an obviously insane dementia patient. The WR debacle & aftermath have put a spotlight on all of it- COVID & Dementia https://t.co/lAApJUbHxC— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) October 8, 2020
The 25th Amendment is worthless if we don't have people in office who will use it when called for.
It should be changed so a majority concerned Americans can remove a President who is dangerously UNFIT.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 8, 2020
A 25th Amendment Commission?
I’m sure Trump will handle that with his usual grace and aplomb. https://t.co/tmf3NtinOa— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 8, 2020
Nancy Pelosi just told the press to show up tomorrow, because we will be talking about the 25th Amendment.
Pelosi is playing chess, while Trump falls asleep on his checker board.— Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 8, 2020
Speaker Pelosi is right, we should start talking about the 25th Amendment, it was created for moments like this so if not now, when??— Covie (@roper_93) October 8, 2020