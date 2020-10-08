Donald Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi Over 25th Amendment Threat, Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

Donald Trump has slammed Nancy Pelosi over her 25th Amendment threat, and the whole situation is sending social media into frenzy. On Thursday, Pelosi brought up the 25th Amendment during a press conference, and then stated that she'd be talking more about it on Friday. After the press conference, Pelosi spoke with Bloomberg TV and expressed doubt over Trump's current state of mind.

"The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now," Pelosi said. "I don’t know how to answer for that behavior." She then added, "There are those who say when you are on steroids or have Covid-19, there may be some impairment of judgment." Trump has since responded, tweeting, "Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!" Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about all of this.