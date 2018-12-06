Kate Middleton Relatably Reveals Prince William’s ‘Nightmare’ Habit

Kate Middleton recently revealed one of Prince William’s “nightmare” habits, and it proves just how much the Royals can relate to the rest of us.

As reported by ET Online, the couple were visiting a military base on Wednesday to christen the new Oasis recreation center.

The facility is decorate with nice new couches, prompting Prince William to suggest, “Keep the pizza off the sofas!” Kate then quipped back, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

While at the event, William delivered a heartfelt speech to the many men and women serving their country, thanking them for their dedication.

“We know this isn’t easy for you or your wives, husbands, children and friends back in the U.K. but on behalf of everyone at home, we’d like to say a big thank you,” he said. “Thank you for your commitments and thank you for your sacrifices. We’re in your debt.”

In addition to meeting the many service men and women, as well as other officials who work with the military base, the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge also greeted and shook hands with the immediate families of the facility’s personnel.