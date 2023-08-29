Kate Middleton and Prince William's Work Ethic Called Into Question, Royal Insider Claims

Kate Middleton and Prince William would seem to be very busy Royals, as they frequently make public appearances. However, it may not be enough, as one insider claims that their work ethic is being called into question. According to GBN Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, "They're very popular, they're a huge asset to the UK, but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they're not doing official engagements."

"It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements," Palmer continued, sharing his perspective during GBN's Royal Round Up podcast. "There aren't many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks. I think there's an awful lot of goodwill towards them, but they do need to keep an eye on that." The pair are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. SheKnows added that this is not the first time that William's low number of royal engagements has been scrutinized, as in the past he's been referred to as the "slightly reluctant royal" and "Work-shy William."

The new report comes just weeks after Middleton and William officially received new titles from William's father, King Charles. Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Buckingham Palace announced new military appointments for several members of the royal family. Middleton's new title is Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

This is notable as The Princess of Wales' new title as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm was previously held by King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew. He retained the title until his exit from Royal duties in 2022. It's no secret that Prince Andrew has been a controversial member of the U.K.'s Royal Family over the past few years, stemming from his connection to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in its announcement of the new titles. "The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign." Additional Royal Family members who've been awarded new titles include King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester.