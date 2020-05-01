Karen Pence's Tweet About 'Mental Health Struggles and Solutions Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic' Draws Intense Reactions

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, stirred social media with her Thursday morning tweet about mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Promoting her appearance on Fox & Friends, Pence's tweet saw more people commenting on a number of coronavirus-related topics than stating their desire to tune in for her interview.

"Right now, there’s this mental health issue that all of us our dealing with. Everybody is struggling with mental health right now, and so we see this as an opportunity to get the stigma taken away from mental health," Pence said in part during her Thursday appearance. "We are all in this together. We're all feeling these same stresses right now and we want you to know that there's help out there."

I will be joining @foxandfriends at 8:45 AM EST to talk about #MentalHealth struggles and solutions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure to TUNE IN. 📺 — Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) April 30, 2020

As comments on Pence's tweet began to roll in, however, it became clear that social media wasn’t keen to praise her words. Responding, many pointed out her husband’s lack of a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic and slammed her defense of it during her Fox & Friends appearance, during which she claimed her husband had been unaware of the clinic's policy requiring all visitors, patients, and staff to wear face coverings. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.