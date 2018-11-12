Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Reveals Her Stepfather Died at Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews revealed that her stepfather died during the Chiefs’ 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Matthews shared the sad news on her Instagram page, posting a gallery of photos from Sunday. One showed her and her mother holding her father’s hand in the hospital.

“Today is a day I will never forget,” Matthews wrote. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you.”

After the game ended, Mahomes rushed out of Arrowhead Stadium without talking to the media, reports 247 Sports. He had a record afternoon, throwing his 31st touchdown pass of the season and breaking a 54-year-old franchise record. The Chiefs did not immediately announce why Mahomes skipped his post-game press conference, only calling it a “family emergency.”

“Listen, he’s had a heck of a year,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes. “He’s playing his heart out. I love the backside of that – the preparation and how he goes about his business day in and day out. You guys have a chance to see him at practice early and he comes out every day, he’s bringing energy, and you make sure that he has his things in order when he does that.”

Reid continued, “He’s got a lot on his plate as far as responsibility goes to run the offense, and he takes care of that. He’s in a position where he can make everybody better around him, and he’s doing that. I’m proud of him for how he’s going about his business.”

Matthews is a personal trainer and graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, according to her website. Mahomes attended Texas Tech and is in his second season in the NFL, but this is his first full season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

This season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,150 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He threw for 249 yards on Sunday, putting him one shy of Drew Brees’ record of nine consecutive games with 300 passing yards. His success has helped the Chiefs to a 9-1 record.

Photo credit: Instagram/Brittany Matthews