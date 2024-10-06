Prince Harry Royal Return 'Blueprint' Debunked

Multiple news outlets have disputed claims someone close to the royal family has devised a "blueprint" that lays out Prince Harry's return to formal duties. The Daily Mail ran a report that moves were being made in the background to prepare in the event King Charles' youngest son wants to come back into the fold. The outlet did not name who was responsible for this "blueprint," only that it was a male close to Prince Harry.

"He has put together a blueprint and will show it to Harry if and when there's an appropriate moment," the report's source claimed. "This person believes there is a real chance Harry could even carry out very low-key royal duties again one day. He believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again. He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period. But it would give him purpose to work again. It could happen, one day, if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it."

However, The Telegraph disputed this report. The rival outlet asked several parties close to Prince Harry, and they denied such a plan existed.

"Since relocating to the US, the Duke has maintained contact with a tight group of trusted advisers with whom he worked in his former UK life, some of whom he occasionally turns to for advice," the Telegraph report read. "However, they too expressed surprise at the suggestion that he might one day return to royal duties and are unaware of an alleged 'blueprint' outlining how he might one day begin moving in UK circles again."

Emily Andrews, an expert on the royal family, also challenged the claims in the Sept. 23 issue of Woman, noting that the "blueprint" story seemed "a little bizarre" from her vantage point.

"Reports of Prince Harry wanting to return to the UK and royal duties are, I'm told, 'completely wrong,'" Andrews wrote. "There was much speculation around the time of Harry's 40th birthday that friends were plotting a 'comeback.' But the Duke of Sussex has 'no interest' in returning to his old life as a full-time working royal and is 'focused' on his life in the USA."

Prince Harry nor the palace have offered comment on the alleged "blueprint."