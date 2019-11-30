Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin-Bieber Sizzle in Miami Over Thanksgiving

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a sunny Miami Thanksgiving! The couple celebrated their second November holiday together as a husband and wife in the sunny Florida city. They were spotted by photographers Thursday getting smoothies together before enjoying the afternoon poolside.

Bieber rocked platinum blonde hair in the photos posted by PEOPLE. The pair was reportedly seen nibbling on fruit and sharing drinks on sun beds during their relaxing day in the sun.

The singer has been making headlines recently, teasing the possibility of dropping a new album before Christmas. The singer has not released an album since Purpose in 2015. He was photographed in a black t-shirt that read “drop the album already” written in large yellow font.

Hailey took to Instagram during the holiday to dedicate a sweet post to her husband. Along with a sweet caption, the model shared a photo of the pair sharing a kiss during their romantic second wedding.

“thankful for the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption of the black-and-white shot.

Fans of the model, as well as some famous friends, took to the comments section of her post to throw praise at them.

“Omg you guys are the cutest,” Khloé Kardashian wrote on the sweet post.

“Just precious [heart eyes emoji],” Jason Kennedy posted.

“goals [red heart emoji],” a fan wrote.

The couple’s holiday getaway comes just a few days since Hailey celebrated her 23rd birthday, with Bieber also hinting they might want to expand their family very soon.

“Happy birthday babes!” Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside two sweet photos from the glamorous nuptials.

“You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way,” he added. “Next season BABIES.”

The couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple back in 2018, with the singer speaking out about what he was grateful for in an emotional post to social media.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” he wrote at the time. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how.”

“Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”