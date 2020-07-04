July 4th: Military Flyovers Planned in 4 Cities

Given that Americans are spending the Fourth of July a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation has had to get creative when it comes to its Independence Day celebrations. As WTOP News reported, one of the ways how the nation will celebrate is by implementing military flyovers across different locations in the country. These events will be a part of the "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution."

Flyovers will take place in four cities with connections to the American Revolution — Boston, New York City, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. Additionally, there will be a military flyover in Washington D.C. to coincide with President Donald Trump's Fourth of July party at the White House, which has already drawn its fair share of criticism. These flyovers will begin in Boston at 4 p.m. and will see Air Force and Marine Corps jets flying out in five waves. While in Boston, the aircraft will reportedly fly over the center of the city and will subsequently fly over the U.S.S. Constitution and Fenway Park.

The planes will then head to New York City. At around 5 p.m., the aircraft will fly down the Hudson River and will go right by the Statue of Liberty. Following the flyover in New York City, the aircraft will then go to Philadelphia at around 5:15 p.m. While in Pennsylvania, the aircraft will fly over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. They will then head to Baltimore, where they will fly over Fort McHenry. After flying over those four locations, the aircraft will then head to its final stop Washington D.C., where they will be a part of a much bigger celebration.

The Independence Day celebration in Washington D.C. will begin at 6:30 p.m. Although, the air show will not start until 7 p.m., which is when they will begin their flyover by heading near Air Force One. There are many different types of aircraft that will be involved in the demonstration such as military fighter jets, bombers, and helicopters. The Air Force's Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels, two of the nation's most elite demonstration teams, will wrap up the display. The Pentagon shared that these flyovers will not cost taxpayers that much because the crews involved in these demonstrations are using these flyovers to meet routine training and proficiency requirements that would have typically been done in other locations.