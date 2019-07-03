July 4th: Every Restaurant and Store Open or Closed on Independence Day

The Fourth of July is known for backyard cookouts, days by the beach, block parties and big firework shows to delight everyone. For those stuck at work, in need of some last minute shopping or looking for a quick bite to eat tomorrow, there are still plenty of options.

Plenty of stores and businesses will be open so people can get their last-minute shopping done before the big family and/or friend gatherings, and for those looking for some food, many restaurants will still be open and ready to serve you and your loved ones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out all the stores and national chain restaurants that will be changing their hours, or staying the same, for the 4th of July holiday.

What is Closed?

Make sure you get your mail and bank errands done before, otherwise you will have to wait until after the holiday, as banks and post offices will be closing.

Liquor stores may be open or closed depending on location and ownership, so make sure to call in advance or stop by beforehand just in case.

What Stores Are Open?

Stores staying open for regular hours include: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Sears, Kmart, Lowe’s, Macy’s, CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.

What Stores Are Closed or Have Special Hours?

Costco will be closing its doors on 4th of July for the entire day, so make sure you stock up on your items beforehand.

Sam’s Club will operate on shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What Grocery Stores Are Open?

Safeway, Kroger and Publix are all expected to be open for their regular hours.

Albertson’s is also set to be open regularly.

What Grocery Stores Are Closed or Have Special Hours?

According to TIME, Trader Joe’s will close at 5 p.m. for the holiday, while only some Whole Foods locations will be closing early at 8 p.m..

What restaurants are open?

Restaurants remaining open include: Applebee’s, Benihana, Bojangles, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, Denny’s, Outback, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheesecake Factory, Waffle House, P.F. Chang’s, Del Taco, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Maggiano’s Little Italy.

What Restaurants Have Special Circumstances?

While these establishments will likely stay open during the holiday, as franchises it is up to the owner whether to open or close their doors. Might be better to check specific locations for these establishments.

The list includes chains like: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic, Arby’s, Starbucks, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, Domino’s, Dairy Queen, IHOP, TGI Fridays, Panda Express and others.