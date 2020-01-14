Joy Behar Shares Photo With Nancy Pelosi ‘Calculating Trump’s Lies’ and Twitter Goes Crazy

Joy Behar posted a photo of herself sitting with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, and Twitter has still not recovered. The co-host of The View is an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, and fans had mixed reactions to seeing her with the congresswoman who led the charge on impeachment. Behar pulled no punches on what they discussed.

Nancy and I calculating Trump’s lies to date. pic.twitter.com/CHg7WflC73 — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 12, 2020

Behar and Pelosi were sitting at an extravagant dining room table in Sunday’s photo, which went up just before 3 p.m. ET. With the plates in front of them empty, they were leaning in close to each other as Behar apparently showed Rep. Pelosi something on her phone. “Nancy and I calculating Trump’s lies to date,” she captioned the picture.

The responses were split between those who support Rep. Pelosi and those who support Trump. Many responded with an improvised joke about the politicians, or about Behar herself.

Whatever she was discussing with Behar on Sunday, things are looking good for Rep. Pelosi according to the latest reports. On Tuesday, CBS News reported that the House will vote on Wednesday to name impeachment managers, then transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, beginning Trump’s trial.

The House voted to adopt the articles of impeachment in mid-December, then left for the holiday recess. There has been speculation that Pelosi will withhold those articles from the Senate until they have a better chance of passing, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated publicly that he will cooperate with Trump’s lawyers in the trial — whose remarks as to legalities has been questioned.

Rep. Pelosi is apparently counting on that interpretation to save the day, saying that Sen. McConnell and other Senate Republicans will be openly engaging in a “cover-up” if they carry out the trial that way.

“The American people will fully understand the Senate’s move to begin the trial without witnesses and documents as a pure political cover-up,” she reportedly said. “Leader McConnell and the president are afraid of more facts coming to light.”

Washington insiders expect the impeachment managers to be New York Representative Jerry Nadler — Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — and California Rep. Adam Schiff — Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Sen. McConnell has reportedly told Republicans that they can expect the trial to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the Senate. He will allow the Senate to decide on witnesses for the trial once it begins.