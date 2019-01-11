JonBenet Ramsey Murder Suspect Confesses to Grisly Details of Killing in Letter to Classmate

A JonBenet Ramsey murder suspect has been revealed to have confessed to the killing in letter to classmate, including grisly details of the crime.

According to the Daily Mail, 54-year-old Gary Oliva — a convicted pedophile who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for child pornography — admitted that he killed the young beauty pageant queen on accident.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids,” he wrote in one letter obtained by the outlet.

“JonBenét completely changed me and removed all evil from me. Just one look at her beautiful face, her glowing beautiful skin, and her divine God-body, I realized I was wrong to kill other kids. Yet by accident she died and it was my fault,” Oliva wrote in another letter.

The letters in question were sent to Michael Vail, a music publicist who is also one of Oliva’s former high school classmates.

Vail shared that he has long suspected that Oliva was involved in the infamous murder, but did not have evidence to backup his suspicions. He believes the letter’s may be just the proof needed to finally close the case once and for all.

“My suspicions began when Gary called me late at night on December 26, 1996,” Vail said in an interview with DailyMailTV. “He was sobbing and said, ‘I hurt a little girl.’ “

“I had known Gary from my time at high school and we had kept in touch. When he said he had hurt a little girl I tried to get more information out of him. The only other thing he told me was that he was in the Boulder, Colorado area,” he continued. “On December 27 I read on the front page of my local newspaper ‘Girl, 6, slain in Boulder, Colorado’. I knew I had to alert the police.”

“I immediately called the Boulder Police Department and told them what I knew about Gary and what he had told me just days earlier. They didn’t get back to me,” Vail later said. “Three months later I called the police again to find out what was going on in its investigation of Gary, but instead I was sent to a police answering machine set up for tips on the JonBenét case. I left a message on the recorded line and again I never heard back from investigators.”

Vail has since passed his letters on to The Boulder Police Department who said that they are “aware of and has investigated Mr. Oliva’s potential involvement in this case.”

“We have passed the additional information you provided onto investigators. We will not comment on any actions or the status of this investigation,” a spokesperson for the police department added.