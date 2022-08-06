JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation

Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.

According to Fox News, JonBenet Ramsey's brother is continuing to push Colorado's governor to open up DNA evidence from the case for a third-party agency to conduct new tests. Parabon NanoLabs, based in Virginia, is known for using "complicated and innovative genetic geology" to aid in cold cases and research old cases that didn't have the luxury of DNA testing.

JonBenet Ramsey’s father is asking the Governor of Colorado to force Boulder Police to release DNA evidence to a private lab.

Ramsey believes the lab could find answers within just hours if given the chance. pic.twitter.com/0PHgdlErW5 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 28, 2022

Parabon's chief genetic genealogist CeCe Moore sat for an interview with Australia's version of 60 Minutes, revealing that the company's methods could identify DNA from the crime scene within a few hours.

"There are people all over the world that want her killer brought to justice, who want to know what happened and who want the answers," Moore said. Parabon also recently made headlines by helping to solve a cold murder case in Pennsylvania back in July. Prosecutors confirmed that DNA helped bring charges against David Sinopoli in connection to the 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Beichler.

"This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of CeCe Moore and Parabon NanoLabs," Lancaster DA Heather Adams said in the aftermath. "We are incredibly grateful for the work that they do and their commitment to securing justice for victims and their loved ones."

A DNA expert says new genetic tests COULD end the decades-old mystery of ‘Who Killed #JonBenetRamsey’ in HOURS. But cold case expert and forensic genealogy pioneer @PaulHoles says there are a LOT of variables to consider. pic.twitter.com/OQVM0V8m85 — HLN (@HLNTV) July 27, 2022

Cindy Smit-Marra, daughter of late detective Lou Smit, and investigator John Anderson are also pushing for Boulder police to look into the DNA testing yet again. "We request that the lab that did the testing on the long johns use their current technology to potentially identify more markers and/or separate any comingled DNA," the pair said. "This would simply take a phone call from the Boulder Police Department." Smit-Marra's father passed away before finding a suspect but did leave behind a slew of information and clues that could help give that final push to close the case.

All this said, Boulder police maintains they are still testing and looking into the case. "The Boulder Police Department regularly meets with multiple entities regarding this investigation, to include private labs, the FBI, CBI, the District Attorney's Office and others," the department wrote on social media in response to criticism. "In this ever- and quick-changing field of DNA analysis and testing, we are constantly speaking with these investigative stakeholders to evaluate how best to proceed given legal and scientific rules and limiations. Due to the length of time since this crime first occurred, Boulder police must be extremely cautious with handling of evidence and analysis."

John Andrew Ramsey took notice of the comments by the police, celebrating them breaking their silence but quickly pointing out the issue with their details. "So here is the issue...they talk a big game but every feeler I got out there tells me otherwise. Not to mention a terrible track record," Ramsey wrote. "Do you give them the benefit of the doubt?"