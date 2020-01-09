JonBenet Ramsey Case Still Captivating True Crime Fans Amid Father’s ‘Confession’ About Her Death

A recent admission from JonBenet Ramsey’s father has proven the public is still captivated with the infamous and still unsolved murder that took place in 1996. That fascination saw an uptick recently after JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey, spoke on a podcast where he had a shocking admission about his daughter’s death. Dylan Howard, who executive produces the podcast The Killing of JonBenet: The Final Suspects, had met with Ramsey recently, who said he believed his daughter’s murder was because of him.

“He had just sold his business to a significant company that obviously gave him millions and millions of dollars,” Howard explained of his conversation with Ramsey. “So someone may have been jealous of his success. He said to me, ‘I live every day knowing that my daughter was killed, likely, because of me,’ and that broke my heart.”

Naturally, Howard’s quote about Ramsey further fueled the online conversation about the nearly 24-year-old crime.

“Don’t remember trying to reopen the Jon Benet Ramsey case in the middle of last night but my Google history would tell you that I tried my darndest,” wrote one user. Another chimed in promising they’re “very close to cracking the JonBenet Ramsey case but I think finishing my college degree will get in the way of that.” A third confessed that they “have no real personality,” but they “know every single detail of the JonBenet Ramsey case.”

Still another true-crime fan tweeted that “unless we solve the JonBenet Ramsey case in my lifetime I won’t be able to rest in peace.”

Among the numerous observations and dedicated accounts that detail theories about what happened, there’s also the long-running (and still very active) theory that the former child pageant star grew up to become pop star Katy Perry.

JonBenet Ramsey was only 6 years old when she first reported missing on Christmas Day in 1996. Her body was later found by her father in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado, home eight hours later. Her death was ruled to be from strangulation and severe head trauma, which went on to spark a media frenzy that spanned the globe.

The initial suspects were the Ramsey family, including her father John, mother Patsy, and brother Burke, though they were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing. It still remains an open investigation by the Boulder Police Department.

A year ago, 55-year-old suspect Gary Oliva, himself a convicted pedophile who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for child pornography, admitted that he killed the young Ramsey accidentally. His confession was noted by Boulder PD, who released a statement saying they “aware of and has investigated Mr. Oliva’s potential involvement in this case.”