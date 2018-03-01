High School Seeking Protection From Former NFL Player Jonathan Martin Following Gun Instagram Post

Following former NFL player Jonathan Martin’s veiled threat on Instagram and subsequent detainment by the police, Harvard-Westlake High School in Hollywood, California has filed a restraining order preventing him from being on school grounds.

According to The Blast, the Workplace Violence Prevention order was filed against Martin on Thursday, listing the president of the school, Rick Commons, as a potential target of Martin’s.

Martin posted a photo to his Instagram account on Friday featuring a shotgun and several rounds of ammo on a bed with the caption “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

Harvard-Westlake, the school Martin attended prior to playing college football at Stanford, went into immediate lockdown after the photo was discovered, according to The Blast.

Martin was detained by police a day after the message was posted, and according to TMZ he had a gun in his car when he was detained. Police told the site that Martin had recently purchased two weapons, one of which was the shotgun depicted in the photo.

According to The Los Angeles Times, police investigated Martin’s actions as a “security risk” for the high school, but later claimed there was “no credible threat.” According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Martin was out of police custody by Feb. 26.

The LA Times noted that following his retirement announcement, Martin wrote a series of post detailing his struggles growing up as “one of just a handful of minorities” at Hardvard-Westlake as well as a suicide attempt during his NFL career.

“You learn to tone down your size & blackness by becoming shy, introverted, friendly, so you won’t scare the little rich white kids or their parents,” he wrote in 2015, according to the Times. “Neither black nor white people accept you because they don’t understand you. It takes away from your self-confidence, your self-worth, your sanity.”

Martin was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he played for the 2012-13 seasons. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 for a conditional draft pick, but only started one game and was waived by the team the following year. The Carolina Panthers picked up up off waivers in March 2015, but in July 2015 he announced he was retiring from the sport after suffering a back injury that would cause him to miss the entire 2015 season.