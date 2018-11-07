Senator John McCain Returns Home to Arizona Following Hospitalization

Following a hospitalization on Dec. 13 for complications related to his cancer treatments, Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona.

CBS News reports McCain will head home to Arizona this week, but miss the Republican’s much anticipated tax bill vote.

Critics state that the bill will supposedly ease the tax burden of businesses in the U.S. rather than the middle class by dropping the corporate tax rate down from 35 percent to 21 percent. Moreover, it will repeal the corporate alternative minimum tax, virtually double the standard deduction for individuals and revamp how pass-through businesses are taxed, according to CNN.

With the cuts taking place likely on Tuesday, peers of McCain claim his absence or defection will not put the bill in danger.

While on his way home from Washington, D.C., the 81-year-old Republican senator was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Wednesday. His condition, his office said, stemmed from “normal side effects” of his ongoing therapy, which included one round of chemo.

McCain will not be able to attend the GOP’s tax bill vote, which is expected to take place sometime this week that has the support of Republican Sens. Bob Corker and Marco Rubio, who had originally opposed the Senate’s plan.

The lawmaker revealed in July he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Days after he underwent a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his eye, McCain was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” McCain tweeted a message of hope and humor following the announcement.