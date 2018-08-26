First Lady Melania Trump Shares Simple Tribute to Late Senator John McCain

John McCain’s passing has most of the political world in mourning, and that includes First Lady Melania Trump.

Like many others, Trump took to Twitter to share a brief, but sincere note about the late Arizona senator and former GOP presidential candidate. In the comment, she notes McCain’s longtime service to the U.S. government, and also sends well wishes to his family.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family,” Trump wrote. “Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation.”

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018

The FLOTUS’ remark went out at the exact same time as President Donald Trump’s message, which shared a similar sentiment.

President Trump had long-standing disagreements with McCain, but all that was put aside in his short, simple message.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” President Trump wrote. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

The White House also lowered its flag to half-staff on Sunday night in light of the news.

Elsewhere in the Trump family, Ivanka Trump, who serves as one of her father’s advisors, also shared her condolences. Her statement was a bit longer, as it included some extra admiration towards McCain’s patriotism.

“Honoring the memory and legacy of Senator John McCain, an American patriot, who served our great nation with distinction,” Ivanka wrote. “My prayers are with Senator McCain’s family and loved ones as our nation mourns his passing.”

Honoring the memory and legacy of Senator John McCain, an American patriot, who served our great nation with distinction.

My prayers are with Senator McCain’s family and loved ones as our nation mourns his passing. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018

News of McCain’s passing first broke on Saturday night, just a day after it was revealed the 81-year-old politician would no longer receive treatment for brain cancer.

After numerous outlets discovered McCain’s passing, his daughter, The View co-host Meghan McCain, confirmed the news and shared an emotional recollection of her relationship with him.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan wrote. “In the 33 years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to Life. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

Details on McCain’s funeral have not been announced at this time.

