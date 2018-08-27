John McCain’s Final Words Revealed in Farewell Letter

Senator John McCain‘s final words have been released, revealing his somber farewell to the country he served for decades.

McCain passed away on Saturday afternoon, following a battle with brain cancer that lasted more than a year. The veteran lawmaker had all that time to contemplate his legacy, as was revealed in an open letter released on Monday. McCain’s former presidential campaign adviser, Rick Davis, read the message at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, according to a report by the New York Post.

“My fellow Americans, whom I have gratefully served for sixty years, and especially my fellow Arizonans,” it began.

“Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead. I have tried to serve our country honorably. I have made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them.”

McCain made general reflections on his life — particularly as a public servant. He spent more than three decades as a senator for the state of Arizona, and before that he had a long career in the U.S. Navy. McCain even spent six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, but that did not detract from his view of life.

“I have often observed that I am the luckiest person on earth,” he asserted. “I feel that way even now as I prepare for the end of my life. I have loved my life, all of it. I have had experiences, adventures and friendships enough for ten satisfying lives, and I am so thankful. Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life, in good or bad times, for the best day of anyone else’s.

“I owe that satisfaction to the love of my family,” he continued. “No man ever had a more loving wife or children he was prouder of than I am of mine. And I owe it to America. To be connected to America’s causes — liberty, equal justice, respect for the dignity of all people – brings happiness more sublime than life’s fleeting pleasures. Our identities and sense of worth are not circumscribed but enlarged by serving good causes bigger than ourselves.”

McCain gently offered his advice to the country by pointing out where he feels America has fumbled in the past.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” he wrote. “We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.”

Finally, after fondly remembering his bid for the presidency, McCain gave his true parting words, including a subtle rebuke of President Donald Trump, with whom he had a combative relationship.

“Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history,” McCain wrote.

“Farewell, fellow Americans. God bless you, and God bless America,” he concluded.