John Legend Slams Donald Trump Over US Airstrikes on Iran

John Legend has weighed in on the recent U.S. airstrikes President Donald Trump ordered against Iran yesterday. Like the other celebrities and pundits have expressed opinions on the military maneuver, the singer took to Twitter to express his distrust over the ordeal. He also had some words for the president himself, who Legend referred to as “the lyingest liars in Presidential history.”

Yeah, this Don’t trust that people who are the lyingest liars in Presidential history will suddenly start telling the truth about a possible war with Iran. https://t.co/VMhS39iTnw — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 3, 2020

The “Ordinary People” singer’s comment came as a quote-tweet to author Matthew Yglesias, who had written he had “some doubts” about the entire ordeal, citing that “a bunch of dishonest people who’ve been trying to maneuver the country into a war with Iran for years say they had to drop a bomb to disrupt an imminent threat to American lives.” Yglesias also included a link to an article he’d written for Vox, where he expanded on this argument.

The airstrike, which launched on Jan. 2, resulted in the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who’s been a major architect of military activity throughout the middle east for several years. Given that Iran has promised retaliation for Soleimani’s death, several have questioned the long-term strategy of the Trump administration moving forward.

Actress and activist Rose McGowen had also tweeted about the airstrike earlier today, where she caused some backlash online after she apologized to the country of Iran.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people,” read McGowan’s tweet. “52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

In the wake of the backlash, McGowen tweeted about the matter again, admitting that she “freaked out” over the possibility of an impending war with Iran.

“Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power,” she wrote. “It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

Former talk show host and current conservative pundit Geraldo Rivera also didn’t agree with the Trump administration’s decision. While a guest on a Fox News panel, Rivera, like McGowan, feared it would do little besides escalating an already not-ideal situation with Iran.