John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Is the Spitting Image of His Late Uncle at DNC 2020
Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, had Twitter talking after his appearance during the Democratic National Convention with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Schlossberg's resemblance to his uncle, the late John F. Kennedy Jr., was not lost on viewers, who were taken aback by how strong the Kennedy genes are. In his speech with his mother, Schlossberg recalled his grandfather's acceptance speech at the 1960 DNC, as well as Kennedy's famous "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country" quote.
Schlossberg called JFK's acceptance speech "a call for the young at heart, regardless of age or party." Although that speech is now 60 years old, Schlossberg said the themes of "courage, unity and patriotism" are still important. "And once again, we need a leader who believes America's best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden," Schlossberg said.
"Our future is on the ballot," he said of the 2020 presidential election. "For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives. We need to tackle climate change. We need to end systemic racial injustice. We need to make health care available for everybody. And we need to rebuild an economy that helps working families. We can do this. We can reach new frontiers only with a president who asks what he can do with our country."
Schlossberg's resemblance to his late uncle often comes up on social media whenever he makes a public appearance. Schlossberg graduated from Yale and Harvard Law School. He also spent time in Japan with Caroline when she served as President Barack Obama's Ambassador to Japan. In a 2017 appearance on Today with Caroline, Schlossberg said he was "inspired" by his family's "legacy of public service." "It’s something that I’m very proud of, but I’m still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned," he added.prevnext
Schlossberg has done one thing most Kennedys have not. In 2018, he made his acting debut in an episode of Blue Bloods. He played Officer Jack Hammer in a scene with Will Estes and Vanessa Ray. "I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world," he shared on Instagram at the time.prevnext
