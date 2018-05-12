John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Makes Acting Debut on ‘Blue Bloods’

John Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, made his acting debut in the season eight finale of CBS‘ Blue Bloods Friday night.

The 25-year-old Schlossberg had a small speaking role as the whimsically named Officer Jack Hammer. He was in a scene with Will Estes and Vanessa Ray, who play Officers Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world,” Schlossberg wrote on Instagram Friday.

He included a photo of himself posing with Estes, Ray, his mother Caroline Kennedy and Blue Bloods executive producer Kevin Wade.

He also posted a photo of himself dressed in full police officer costume, pointing to an “Officer Jack Hammer” sign.

After the episode aired, Schlossberg posted his scene, adding “A line fraught with tension.”

A line fraught with tension. A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on May 12, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

Schlossberg is now attending Harvard Law and graduated from Yale. He began entering the public spotlight after appearing on the Today Show in 2017 and the 2017 Met Gala with his mother. Schlossberg also joined his mother in presenting President Barack Obama with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s Profile in Courage Award, reports PEOPLE.

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” Schlossberg told Today when asked about possibly entering politics. “But I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

When he introduced Obama, Schlossberg said the president inspired him in the way his grandfather inspired Americans in the 1960s.

“Throughout his presidency, my grandfather made it clear that he alone could fix nothing; that he alone had no answers,” Schlossberg said. “He had the courage to plainly admit America’s shortcomings, to then lay out bold plans to address those problems and to ask his fellow Americans for help in solving them … he inspired a generation to enter public service and to ask what they could do for their country.”

Schlossberg has also expressed an interest in acting, and told PEOPLE last year he is Dwayne Johnson’s “greatest fan.”

“He’s just like the funniest, best guy,” Schlossberg said. “And what I really love about him is that he is the hardest worker… I identify with that because I think hard work is very, very important, and so I just think he’s the man.”

As for Blue Bloods, the finale was filled with emotional moments, coming to a climax when Eddie and Jamie announced their surprise engagement. The series will be back for another season in the fall.

Photo credit: Instagram/ John Schlossberg