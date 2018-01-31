Joe Kennedy III Says That Wasn’t Drool, It was Chapstick

Congressman Joe Kennedy III’s response to the State of the Union Tuesday night was outshined by the shiny corners of his mouth, which he is now saying was the result of chapstick and not drool.

Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday, Kennedy discussed President Donald Trump’s first ever State of the Union as well as his response to the speech. He also took a moment to joke about the true star of the night – his shiny lips.

“Oddly enough, I decided to go a little light on the chapstick this morning,” he told George Stephanopoulos. “More on the coffee, light on the chapstick, which was probably a wise choice.”

Kennedy’s clarification that the wet spots at the corners of his mouth was chapstick and not drool comes in the wake of a firestorm of Tweets that was sparked by his appearance Tuesday night.

His glistening lips were so popular that someone even created a “Joe Kennedy’s Lips” Twitter account.

Kennedy, 37, who is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, passionately advocated for America’s working class while standing before a Ford Mustang in a school’s auto shop. He went on to criticize the Trump administration’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, it’s plans for infrastructure, as well as plans for paid leave and affordable childcare.

“Because the strongest, richest, greatest nation in the world shouldn’t leave anyone behind,” he stated in his impassioned speech, in which he claimed that Democrats offered an “answer” to the “chaos.”