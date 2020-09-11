Joe Biden and Mike Pence Appear Together at 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero

✖

It's a day America will never forget. 19 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the United States endured one of its largest terrorist attacks and ever since then, people have taken to social media and attended memorial services in remembrance of the thousands of people who loves their lives and loved ones that tragic day. Today, as Americans take a moment of silence and remember a day that still feels like it happened yesterday, onlookers got to see former Vice President Joe Biden and current Vice President Mike Pence share an elbow bump as they too remember 9/11.

In one video shared, it shows Biden as he taps Pence on the shoulder to say hello. The two were both at ground zero as they were surrounded by many others everyone tries to gather their thoughts on such an emotional day. "Joe Biden and Mike Pence are both at Ground Zero. Biden tapped Pence's shoulder and said hi," the video was captioned.

Joe Biden and Mike Pence are both at Ground Zero. Biden tapped Pence’s shoulder and said hi pic.twitter.com/1vZScVHRks — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) September 11, 2020

Biden, Pence and second lady Karen Pence spoke to each other briefly and they used their elbows to bump instead of shaking hands. All were wearing masks as well while everyone continues to remain as safe as possible throughout the pandemic. According to US News, Biden was greeted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York when he got to the site. He also spoke with the states former Mayor, Michael Bloomberg.

Both Pence and Biden took part in a moment of silence while at ground zero during the annual ceremony. Typically, each year, the thousands of names that are engraved at the site are read by the family members in-person, however, this year due to the pandemic, the ceremony was not as large or as long as it usually is in hopes of keeping everyone safe. While Pence did take part in that, he was also seen another another 9/11 ceremony hosted by a local nonprofit Tunnel to Towers.

Biden will head to Shanksville, Pennsylvania to take part in a private ceremony to honor the 40 victims who died on board a hijacked plane, while President Donald Trump will also be in Pennsylvania for another memorial as well. Both have chosen to go dark on their presidential campaign for the day — which is something that presidential candidates typically do to honor the victims.