Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Raising Funds to Cover Transition Setbacks, and Supporters Are Irked

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted new fund-raising ads on social media, and commeters were appalled. The requests said that the Biden-Harris team needs help funding the presidential transition while President Donald Trump continues to refuse to cooperate with the process. Americans all along the political spectrum thought that this was unpresidential behavior from Biden.

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now showing real-world consequences, impeding both his and Biden's teams from responding to the coronavirus pandemic effectively. Normally, the incumbent president would facilitate a smooth transition, allowing his staffers to work with his successor's to keep the government running smoothly. Without this help, Biden's burgeoning team may not be prepared to accept its new responsibilities on January.

Typically, the funds Biden needs for the transition process would be released by the General Services Administration (GSA), but since Trump has not conceded to Biden's victory, that money remains in limbo. Sources close to GSA head Emily Murphy told CNN that she feels like she is in "a no-win situation" when it comes to certifying the election results and releasing the funds.

However, even staunch supporters of Biden were put off by the new fund-raising push, wondering if asking for small-dollar donations was a practical or necessary solution. Some thought that the Biden team was over-estimating Americans' panic about Trump's refusal to concede.

Others aimed their ire at Trump, calling on him to act mature and release the funds as usual. However, Trump continues to promote unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud on a scale that could impact the election results, with no evidence whatsoever.

All in all, Biden's fund-raising call seemed to strike the wrong chord with Americans on both sides of the election. Here is a look at what the responders had to say.