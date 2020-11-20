CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Calls out RNC for Pushing 'Deranged Lie' That Donald Trump Won the Election

After Donald Trump's lawyers held a press conference on the topic of voter fraud on Thursday further falsely stating that he had won the election "by a landslide," CNN anchor Jake Tapper is calling out the Republican National Committee for their continued perpetuation of a "deranged lie." In a tweet shared Friday morning accompanying video from the GOP citing how they will "reclaim the United States for the people who vote freedom," Tapper expressed his dismay, calling the entire thing "insane."

Adding how Trump "decisively lost the election" to President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3, Tapper later wrote it was "interesting" to contemplate the future of America when Republican senators are "silent" about the sitting president trying to "overturn the election results," while in February and March were "objecting to President Biden [for] overreaching on an executive order they think goes too far."

Just so we’re all clear, this is the *Republican National Committee* pushing out the deranged lie that Trump — who decisively lost the election — actually won it in a “landslide” but this was covered up by a grand conspiracy. The RNC. This is insane. https://t.co/mxMsUaZYuN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 20, 2020

With Tapper's tweet raking in more than 26,400 likes and 7,000 comments consisting of comments and quoted retweets, the original tweet shared by the GOP Twitter account has been labeled with the statement, "Multiple sources called this election differently" with a link out, encouraging Americans to educate themselves over the realities.

"Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race, according to projections by The Associated Press, NBC News and other news outlets," the Twitter Moment reads. "In a victory speech on November 7, Biden said: 'I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

Scroll through to see how Americans are responding to the tweet and the GOP's further perpetuation of false news being pushed by the RNC.