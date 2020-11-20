CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Calls out RNC for Pushing 'Deranged Lie' That Donald Trump Won the Election

By Tania Hussain

After Donald Trump's lawyers held a press conference on the topic of voter fraud on Thursday further falsely stating that he had won the election "by a landslide," CNN anchor Jake Tapper is calling out the Republican National Committee for their continued perpetuation of a "deranged lie." In a tweet shared Friday morning accompanying video from the GOP citing how they will "reclaim the United States for the people who vote freedom," Tapper expressed his dismay, calling the entire thing "insane."

Adding how Trump "decisively lost the election" to President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3, Tapper later wrote it was "interesting" to contemplate the future of America when Republican senators are "silent" about the sitting president trying to "overturn the election results," while in February and March were "objecting to President Biden [for] overreaching on an executive order they think goes too far."

With Tapper's tweet raking in more than 26,400 likes and 7,000 comments consisting of comments and quoted retweets, the original tweet shared by the GOP Twitter account has been labeled with the statement, "Multiple sources called this election differently" with a link out, encouraging Americans to educate themselves over the realities.

"Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race, according to projections by The Associated Press, NBC News and other news outlets," the Twitter Moment reads. "In a victory speech on November 7, Biden said: 'I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

Scroll through to see how Americans are responding to the tweet and the GOP's further perpetuation of false news being pushed by the RNC.

'They've failed America'

With many echoing the sentiment that the GOP has "failed America," thousands took to Tapper's tweet to share how this continued "lunacy" has to stop. "A sane party would distance itself from this lunacy, not sign onto it," wrote political scientist Seth Masket.

Feeling shame

Others have taken to Tapper's tweet to share how while they have compassionately "respected" the other party, that has changed and created a greater divide between the two.

The new 'normal'

With Americans taking to Twitter to state how this is now more than ever "expected" with the party, many arguably state it is expected with the RNC as they have used Trump as a "puppet" for their agenda.

Criticism of news media

As Tapper laid down criticism of the RNC's lies, many also took to his comments section to hold him — and other media outlets — accountable for "normalizing" Trump and taking sides during the last five years. 

'Not our narrative'

Many conservatives, who respect democracy, have taken to Twitter to share how this is not their party at all while trying to distance themselves from a baseless narrative. With many taking to Tapper's tweet to express how this isn't "how it works," there are several thousands of Americans looking forward to the change come January.

Where's the proof?

"The official party knows that they have millions of angry, jobless, hopeless, & misinformed Americans who believe the election was stolen," wrote one American in response to Griffin's tweet. "This isn't politics anymore, Kyle. This is a coup. The pattern is repeated over and over throughout history. Can it happen here? IT IS!"

January 20

For others, Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, cannot come soon enough, with many taking to Tapper's comments to express their looking forward to a new year.

