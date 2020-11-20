CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Calls out RNC for Pushing 'Deranged Lie' That Donald Trump Won the Election
After Donald Trump's lawyers held a press conference on the topic of voter fraud on Thursday further falsely stating that he had won the election "by a landslide," CNN anchor Jake Tapper is calling out the Republican National Committee for their continued perpetuation of a "deranged lie." In a tweet shared Friday morning accompanying video from the GOP citing how they will "reclaim the United States for the people who vote freedom," Tapper expressed his dismay, calling the entire thing "insane."
Adding how Trump "decisively lost the election" to President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3, Tapper later wrote it was "interesting" to contemplate the future of America when Republican senators are "silent" about the sitting president trying to "overturn the election results," while in February and March were "objecting to President Biden [for] overreaching on an executive order they think goes too far."
Just so we’re all clear, this is the *Republican National Committee* pushing out the deranged lie that Trump — who decisively lost the election — actually won it in a “landslide” but this was covered up by a grand conspiracy. The RNC. This is insane. https://t.co/mxMsUaZYuN— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 20, 2020
With Tapper's tweet raking in more than 26,400 likes and 7,000 comments consisting of comments and quoted retweets, the original tweet shared by the GOP Twitter account has been labeled with the statement, "Multiple sources called this election differently" with a link out, encouraging Americans to educate themselves over the realities.
"Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race, according to projections by The Associated Press, NBC News and other news outlets," the Twitter Moment reads. "In a victory speech on November 7, Biden said: 'I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."
Scroll through to see how Americans are responding to the tweet and the GOP's further perpetuation of false news being pushed by the RNC.
'They've failed America'
The GOP is actively radicalizing American citizens against a democratic process & their own country with fringe conspiracy theories after having put people who aimed guns at peaceful protest for racial injustice on center stage at their convention.
They’ve failed America.— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 20, 2020
With many echoing the sentiment that the GOP has "failed America," thousands took to Tapper's tweet to share how this continued "lunacy" has to stop. "A sane party would distance itself from this lunacy, not sign onto it," wrote political scientist Seth Masket.prevnext
Feeling shame
I’m not a Republican, but I used to respect their position and I always believed that they had the best interests of the US at heart.— Mammoth (@WoollyMammoth9) November 20, 2020
Now they have shown that they are so close to fascism that they would betray the foundation upon which the US was founded just to hold onto power.
This needs to be repeated until it sinks in. And it must be on the smart board for the duration of @RepAdamSchiff’s opening statement at our Nuremberg Trials. The @GOP is a disgrace to its legacy, and beyond repair. https://t.co/gjQpn7xwji— Jack Stallings (@morristeflon) November 20, 2020
Others have taken to Tapper's tweet to share how while they have compassionately "respected" the other party, that has changed and created a greater divide between the two.prevnext
The new 'normal'
This is not insane. This is expected. The RNC know it cannot win elections without Trump’s “base” anymore. And they won’t vote for Republicans, they will vote for Trump or whomever trump tells them to vote for. It’s his party now. They just haven’t rebranded yet.— DOOP (@SouthBrewski) November 20, 2020
But it isn't insane. It's normal. This is what has become normalized blatant lying because of how media functions in our society. And it's everywhere.— Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (@TJCarpenterShow) November 20, 2020
With Americans taking to Twitter to state how this is now more than ever "expected" with the party, many arguably state it is expected with the RNC as they have used Trump as a "puppet" for their agenda.prevnext
Criticism of news media
If y’all in the media didn’t spend 5 years normalizing trump and both siding republicans and democrats, we wouldn’t be here.
Trump is able to use the Big Lie because y’all never held him to account for the smaller ones he told since he came down the golden escalator https://t.co/1mvtH1j1lC— Performance leftists working on FOX punditry goal (@ReginaA1981) November 20, 2020
At some point down the line when all the truth comes out about the complicity of the media I really hope these scumbags pay a very dear price for their treachery. https://t.co/oNbVLSDMIr— Greg Kotseos 🌟 🌟 🌟 (@GregKotseos) November 20, 2020
As Tapper laid down criticism of the RNC's lies, many also took to his comments section to hold him — and other media outlets — accountable for "normalizing" Trump and taking sides during the last five years.prevnext
'Not our narrative'
Just so we're all clear, this is not our narrative and doesn't fit into our deranged fraud that @JoeBiden got more votes than @BarackObama . So we are going to denigrate anyone who believes @realDonaldTrump won it in a landslide and @DNC tried to STEAL the Presidency w/ FRAUD. https://t.co/YRoLqRh109— President-Elect Lora Va 6% Hold The Line (@lorawtn) November 20, 2020
Many conservatives, who respect democracy, have taken to Twitter to share how this is not their party at all while trying to distance themselves from a baseless narrative. With many taking to Tapper's tweet to express how this isn't "how it works," there are several thousands of Americans looking forward to the change come January.prevnext
Where's the proof?
Even Tucker Carlson of all people invited her on his show and offered her an entire hour to present any real evidence she had and she refused. She’s got nothing and you all know it. This is obviously as infinitely embarrassing for our country as it is dangerous.— Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) November 20, 2020
They have never offered proof. They never will. It is all lies and conspiracies. And the official party account is going down with the ship.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 19, 2020
"The official party knows that they have millions of angry, jobless, hopeless, & misinformed Americans who believe the election was stolen," wrote one American in response to Griffin's tweet. "This isn't politics anymore, Kyle. This is a coup. The pattern is repeated over and over throughout history. Can it happen here? IT IS!"prevnext
January 20
January 20 can't come soon enough.— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 19, 2020
. pic.twitter.com/8O1P1t4Gvg
November 20, 2020
For others, Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, cannot come soon enough, with many taking to Tapper's comments to express their looking forward to a new year.prev