Joe Biden Jogs Into Victory Speech, Instantly Becomes a Meme

Joe Biden celebrated his projected victory in the 2020 presidential election on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware. While all eyes were on him via worldwide coverage of his speech, Twitter zoned in on one particular moment. In fact, it was not even a moment in Biden's speech itself. It was the first few seconds he appeared for the crowd, which was socially distanced and in vehicles. When the 77-year-old president-elect entered the stage, he decided to jog out via an entrance ramp. This enthusiastic, quick entrance was instant meme material, and Twitter did not disappoint. Users dubbed over the actual entrance song used (Bruce Springsteen's "We Take Care of Our Own") with WWE theme songs, hip-hop tracks and more. Scroll through to see some of the best memes of the viral moment.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WWE Theme Song BAH GAWD IT'S BIDEN'S MUSIC!!! pic.twitter.com/PoCK162czp — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) November 8, 2020 The go-to song choice for many was the theme song for WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, composed by Jim Johnston. Loads of Twitter users added the "rough and tough" instrumental to Biden's grand entrance, shattering glass sound effect and all.

Ultimate Warrior's WWE Theme Song Joe Biden running out to the Ultimate Warrior theme song 😂 pic.twitter.com/mc3ydcDi4I — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) November 8, 2020 Many others also used Ultimate Warrior's WWE theme, which Johnston also composed. It was a fitting choice, being as Warrior, whose real name is James Brian Hellwig, used to sprint to the ring as it played.

John Cena & Tha Trademarc's "The Time Is Now" pic.twitter.com/PqVuboV6Fy — Pete Dagareen (@PDagareen) November 8, 2020 John Cena has used his own rap song, a collaboration with The Trademarc, as his WWE theme song for years. It has been widely used in Cena-centric memes in years past, so it was another popular choice by viewers.

Shawty Lo's 'Dey Know' https://t.co/q2LliDWKAn pic.twitter.com/ZM2cGY8HZU — Adam Howes (@Howsito) November 8, 2020 Shawty Lo's 2007 hip-hop hit "Dey Know" was one of the most unlikely options, but it also turned out to be one of the most popular. The triumphant horn sounds at the start set the mood for a triumphant entrance.

YG's 'FDT' Damn Joe pic.twitter.com/g4qCwtUmq9 — Mr. Kelce (@captbeardguy) November 8, 2020 YG's 2016 rap song "FDT," which stands for "F— Donald Trump," was a protest song against Trump's initial presidential run and it has also been heavily played by Biden supporters in the wake of victory. Dubbing over Biden entrance was funny to many, being as they could not imagine the president-elect actually embracing the explicit track himself.

Bill Conti's "Gonna Fly Now" Pennsylvania closed it out for Joe Biden so it's only fitting. pic.twitter.com/YOo09RzfPF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 8, 2020 Bill Conti's "Gonna Fly Now," best known as the theme song from the 1976 Sylvester Stallone film Rocky. This user chose the track due to its Philadelphia ties; a fitting choice because Biden clinched the presidency due to mail-in votes sent by the city's voters.