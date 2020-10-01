Naomi Biden's Lengthy Thread About Father Hunter Resurfaces Following Biden-Trump Debate

Just hours after Tuesday night's first presidential debate, a Twitter thread from Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, regained traction. Initially posted on Sept. 23, just days before the 90-minute event, the thread was a personal tribute to her father and Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter had proven to be a controversial topic of conversation Tuesday night as President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked him. Trump, in one moment, brought up Hunter’s history with drugs. Addressing those remarks, Biden said, "my son, like a lot of people we know at home had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it and I'm proud of him." Trump also brought up recent allegations that Hunter received $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch while his father was vice president in 2014.

Given that those very allegations were what sparked Naomi’s Twitter thread in the first place, the controversy on the debate stage regarding them immediately had people going back to her thread, in which she showcased "truth of a man filled with love, integrity, and human struggles."