Joe Biden: Charlamagne Tha God Rejects Apology Over 'Ain't Black' Comments, and Voters Weigh In
Charlamagne tha God has responded to former Vice President Joe Biden's recent remarks about black voters. On Sunday, Charlamagne spoke to MSNBC about his recent interview with Biden, where he asked him what he would do for black Americans should he be elected president in November. Biden made ways by responding that "you ain't black" if you don't vote for him.
Biden apologized after the interview aired, but Charlagmane said that he doesn't "even care about the words and the lip service." Biden also claimed that the radio host was being a "wise guy" and he responded in kind. Charlamagne went on to say that "the apology is cool but the best apology is actually a black agenda" in a call for the likely candidate to embrace real structural reforms.
Charlamagne added that "we need substance and significance over symbolism, and he's already committed to putting a black woman on the Supreme Court." He also said that he wants both Biden and the Democratic Party need "to know that it's time to give back to the black community in a very tangible way."
Those whose votes will decide the fate of the election in November were quick to weigh in on Biden's divisive remarks and subsequent apology. While some were forgiving of Biden, quite a few were not.
Biden’s apology videoMay 22, 2020
Boy, that apology Joe Biden gave was just.. not adequate at all!— 🔥🌹🌻 Compton Jay 💯 (@JayThePopulist) May 27, 2020
Joe Biden feels so entitled to the black vote that when Charlamagne suggests that black voters "have questions" Joe perceives that as cracking wise— Matt Jones (@memoryvague) May 27, 2020
That’s a great apology, it wasn’t needed IMO but I’m glad Biden did it.— Jason Elias (@Zebop) May 22, 2020
Still thinking about interview where Charlamagne tha God asked Biden what he’d do for Black people and Biden responded saying how much Black people vote for him— Todd (@Todd_J) May 27, 2020
What directly preceded this was somebody informing charlamagne and biden they were out of time, and charlamagne saying "it's a long way til november, we have to get back together, we have more questions," then biden said what he said— proletaribits (@realhottiepants) May 27, 2020
Charlamagne was not being a wise guy or joking around, his demeanor was serious and professional.— Elijah (@PeoplesHotSauce) May 27, 2020
This fake apology is revelatory and shows that he doesn't take black media seriously. In the interview, he tells Cha to "get a life", and is dismissive of all his questions.
This isn't even an apology lmao he literally just pushed the blame on Charlamagne— PoliNova (@ItsPoliNova) May 27, 2020
They hung in effigy the Governor of Kentucky yesterday and yet MSNBC is “but her emails” and will not let go of the Biden gaffe with Charlamagne — even after a Biden apology.
Shameful but not a surprise.— mikey_shriver (@mikey_shriver) May 25, 2020
Is this what people are calling his apology? Because he basically just blames Charlamagne and doesn’t seem to own up— Zach 🌹 (@Zach_Jeckell) May 27, 2020
Joe Biden’s apology interview on @CNN was equally offensive.— RedRedwine (@ginger_redwine) May 27, 2020