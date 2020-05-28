Joe Biden: Charlamagne Tha God Rejects Apology Over 'Ain't Black' Comments, and Voters Weigh In

Charlamagne tha God has responded to former Vice President Joe Biden's recent remarks about black voters. On Sunday, Charlamagne spoke to MSNBC about his recent interview with Biden, where he asked him what he would do for black Americans should he be elected president in November. Biden made ways by responding that "you ain't black" if you don't vote for him.

Biden apologized after the interview aired, but Charlagmane said that he doesn't "even care about the words and the lip service." Biden also claimed that the radio host was being a "wise guy" and he responded in kind. Charlamagne went on to say that "the apology is cool but the best apology is actually a black agenda" in a call for the likely candidate to embrace real structural reforms.

Charlamagne added that "we need substance and significance over symbolism, and he's already committed to putting a black woman on the Supreme Court." He also said that he wants both Biden and the Democratic Party need "to know that it's time to give back to the black community in a very tangible way."

Those whose votes will decide the fate of the election in November were quick to weigh in on Biden's divisive remarks and subsequent apology. While some were forgiving of Biden, quite a few were not.