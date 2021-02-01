Joe Biden's 2025 Minimum Wage Plan Would Be Too Little and Too Late, Critics Say

President Joe Biden and the Democrats of the U.S. Congress are pushing for a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 per hour, but they are facing criticism from both sides. According to a report by The Associated Press, Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal includes a measure to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour nationwide by 2025. Many struggling Americans are calling this too little, too late.

A national $15 minimum wage is overwhelmingly popular with voters, regardless of political affiliation or physical location. However, Republicans generally argue that the figure is too high, while a growing number of more progressive Democrats are arguing that it is too low. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said: "With the economic divide, I mean, I want to see a $15 minimum wage. It should actually be $20."

Still, even passing the $15 minimum wage as-is would be a feat of political savvy for Biden and establishment Democrats. The United States Senate is split 50-50, with the Democrats' advantage coming from the rule that the vice president may cast a tie-breaking vote. However, to pass a bill like this on its own without a filibuster, Democrats would need at least 61 votes.

That's why Democrats apparently intend to use the budget reconciliation process to pass this stimulus package — with the minimum wage increase included. This is a well-established process in the U.S. Senate, though some Republicans are grumbling that it tarnishes Biden's reputation for "reaching across the aisle."

At the same time, many Democrats are complaining that Biden is not doing enough with this power. Here is a look at what they are saying.